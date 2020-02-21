Wheeling Park Earns Win 700 In School History

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park boys basketball earned the 700 win in school history with an 85-61 victory over St.Clairsville, Thursday night.

Beau Heller hit five- 3’s in the second quarter as Park out scored St.Clairsville 32-15 for a 47-31 halftime lead. Heller finished with 19 points for the game, Xavier Morris led the Patriots and all scorers with 20.

Nate Harris led the Red Devils with 16 points, Will Balgo and Avery Henry each had 15.

Alex Vargo dropped in 17 and now has more than 1,500 points in his career.