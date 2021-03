FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, 70-61 at Fairmont Senior.

The game was a meeting of two of the top teams in the state. The Lady Polar Bears jumped out to an early 15-2 lead and never looked back.

Bella Abernathy led Park with 25 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Patriots are now 5-1.