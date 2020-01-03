Wheeling Park Falls In CRC Opener

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chapmanville made it 52 straight wins over West Virginia high school teams with their 61-48 victory over Wheeling Park in the opening game of the 13th annual Cancer Research Classic.

Park led 17-14 after the first quarter and 30-27 at the half. A 10-0 run by the Tigers to open the third quarter was the difference maker.

Phillip Mullins led the Tigers and all scorers with 23 points. Marshall recruit Obinna Anochili-Killen had 17 points 14 rebounds and six blocks.

The Patriots were led by Alex Vargo with 21, Xavier Morris added 13 and Travis Zimmerman dropped in 10. Park slips to 5-2 on the season.