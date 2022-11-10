INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23.

Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an onside kick to keep control of the football. The Applemen would score on a 48-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage for a 21-17 advantage and they would never give up the lead on their way to the victory.

The Patriots had defeated Musselman 34-7 during the regular season at Wheeling Island Stadium, Park finishes the season at 7-4.