MORGANTOWN, WV. (WTRF) – It was the third meeting between Wheeling Park and Morgantown, but this for the AAAA Region one, Section one Championship. In the fourth, Bella Abernathy sent it up for a three for the Patriots but Morgantown still had the lead by four.

Morgantown went on to win the Section Championship 41-32. Park will visit University next week in the Region one Co-Final.