WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park will not be playing in week three of the high school football season.

The Patriots were originally scheduled to play Perry Traditional Academy from Pittsburgh, the same team Wheeling Central played last week. The Commodores informed the Patriots early last week they would not be able to play after double booking for the week. Perry has a game with Westinghouse , Thursday.

Park then picked up a game with East Cleveland Shaw, only to have the 0-3 Cardinals cancel on them days later. One last effort was made over the weekend when coach Chris Daugherty though he had a game with 3-0 Sandusky Perkins, but that also fell through.

Park had planned to host an alumni night for the band and cheerleaders Friday. The Band will still hold their performance at the stadium at 7 p.m.

The Patriots returns to action next week when they host University.