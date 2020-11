BECKLEY,W.Va. (WTRF) -The Wheeling Park Patriots will play for the West Virginia AAA girls state soccer championship, following their 3-2 win over George Washington.

All three Park goals were scored by freshmen, Lilly Hanna, Merritt Delk, and Audry Lantz.

Wheeling Park will face Parkersburg South, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the state championship.