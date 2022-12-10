OHIO COUNTY W.V. (WTRF)– For game two of the Sam Andy Classic at WesBanco Arena, the Wheeling Park girls took on Berlin Hiland.

Wheeling Park v. Berlin Hiland (Girls)

After the 1st, the Patriots lead 25-23@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/oavsPPhPuc — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 9, 2022

The Patriots defeat the Hawks 78-55