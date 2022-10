OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on the Brooke Bruins.

Lauren Gongola assisted Merritt Delk to get Park on the board, breaking a school goal record of 104.

Delk scoring her 105th.

Delk went on to score four more goals throughout the night.

Two assisted by Casey Ticich, one by Kaylee Hunt and finished with another assist by Gongola.

That put her record at 109.

The Patriots won 6-1.

Next, they take on Morgantown on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.