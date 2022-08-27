WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park girls soccer went head-to-head against the Winfield General on Saturday,

The Patriot’s offense was aggressive right off the bat.

Junior #10, Merritt Delk was quick up the middle and attempted to score but over shot the net.

Park’s team communication played in their favor.

#27 Casey Ticich passed to #11 Ellie Reasbeck.

Off her head and into the net, added Park on the board.

Delk went on to score with an assist from Reasbeck.

Park’s goalkeeper, #28 Ryleigh Hicks shut out three saves.

Wheeling Parks wins 2-0.