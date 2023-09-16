WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Saturday morning went just about as well as a team could hope for their Senior Day game. They took down Buckhannon Upshur 5-0 to advance to 7-2-1.
On Monday, they travel to John Marshall for a matchup with the Monarchs.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Saturday morning went just about as well as a team could hope for their Senior Day game. They took down Buckhannon Upshur 5-0 to advance to 7-2-1.
On Monday, they travel to John Marshall for a matchup with the Monarchs.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now