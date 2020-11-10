Wheeling Park Girls Soccer, The Defelice Brother Pizza Team Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park girls soccer team won the West Virginia AAA state title Saturday, with a 1-0 victory over Parkersburg South. Now the Lady Patriots are our Defelice Brothers Pizza team of the week.

This is Park’s fifth state title all-time but their first since 2001, when they wrapped up a four-peat.

Gracelynn Hanna scored the only goal of the game, she was also named the state player of the year. Coach Carrie Hanna was named the coach of the year. Merritt Delk and Lilly Hanna also earned first team all-state honors.