Wheeling Park Tennis Team Enjoying Success

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park girls’ team had been red hot entering Wednesday at 10-0 on the season. Their competition, another undefeated team in Morgantown. So far this season Park earned runner-ups in the OVAC’s to the Mohigans. With several girls also earning runner-up honors in the conference tourney including Taylor Broadwater. Who told us despite their first regular season loss of the year to the Mohigans, why they play so well as a unit.
“We really pick each other up and everything”, said Broadwater. “I think and that rubs off and I think other teams see that as well… that were all close and we bond.”
Wheeling park will look to bounce back as they visit University.