OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on Trinity in the MLK Classic at Linsly.

HAPPENING NOW: The 2023 MLK Classic at Linsly. 🏀

We’re starting the day off with Trinity v. Wheeling Park girls.

At halftime the Patriots are up 45-23.

Lala Woods led Park with sixteen points.

Alexis Bordas was right behind her with fifteen.

The Patriots win their ninth game in a row 74-44.

Making their record 12-1