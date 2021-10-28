Wheeling Park Girls Win Regional Soccer Championship

WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots will get to defend their AAA state championship after defeating Bridgeport, WV in the regional championship.

Park scored twice in the first half on goals from Merritt Delk and Mya Taggart for a 2-0 lead at the half. Their would be no scoring in the second and Park would win 2-0 over the Indians.

The Patriots have not allowed a goal during tournament play. Park will play Cabell Midland in the state semifinals next Friday in Beckley, the Knights defeated Parkersburg South 1-0 in the region four final.