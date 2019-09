WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park golf team earned their third straight Regional Championship Monday at Williams Country Club.

The Patriots finished with a team total 243, Morgantown came in second 17 strokes back at 260. Park’s Noah Seivertson was the teams low man as he fired a plus-three 75.

Brooke’s Ryan Bilby was the medalist shooting a one-under 71.

Park will compete in next week’s State Tournament at Oglebay’s Jones Course.