Wheeling Park Golf, The DeFelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Our DeFelice Brothers Pizza team of the week, the Wheeling Park golf team who won their third OVAC 5A championship in four years last Thursday and the schools 17th all-time.

Sophomore Gavin Goodrich led the Patriots with a 76 on Oglebay’s Jones course, he also earned all OVAC honors. Senior Noah Seivertson carded a 78, junior Owen Leary had a 79, freshman Campbell Koegler 81, and senior James Salvatori an 83 for a team total 314. They finised 22 strokes ahead of last years team champion Dover.