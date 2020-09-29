Wheeling Park Golf Wins Fourth Straight Regional Golf Title

WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won their fourth straight AAA Region One golf championship Monday at Williams Country Club.

The Patriots finished with a team score of 235, 15 strokes better than runner-up Buckhannon Upshur. James Salvatori was the low man for Park with a 76. Brooke’s Ryan Bilby was the medalist with a course record tying 64, he is the defending AAA state medalist. John Marshall’s Colton Sprowls also qualified for the state tournament as an individual with an 82.

Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr who shot a 66 was the medalist of the Class A Region One tournament at Oglebay’s Crispin Course.

The West Virginia state tournament is next Tuesday and Wednesday at Oglebay’s Jones Course.