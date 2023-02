MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Wheeling Park handed Union Local their first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Hangar, 61-49.

The Lady Jets are now 21-1, while Wheeling Park improves to 19-2.

Lala Woods led the Lady Patriots with a game-high 24, Alexis Bordas had 15 and Jillian Huffman added 10.

Reagan Vinskovich led the Jets with 23 points and Torre Kildow had 12.