WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots are headed back to the state tournament in Charleston following their 74-34 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the AAAA region 1 co-final.

Alexis Bordas led the way with 19 points, Natalie Daugherty had 15, Lala Woods 11 and Sophie Abraham 10.

Park is one seed and will face Washington Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.