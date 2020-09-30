Wheeling Park’s Heller Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Beau Heller is the Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

In Park’s 56-20 win over Linsly, he completed 17 of 23 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a fifth score.

Heller says the play of his teammates that allows him to have success on the field.

Heller added, ” Me getting out to the athletes, such as Heeba like Carson, Benny and all of them, and just letting them run with the ball helped me out a lot. Also, the line, I had a lot of protection back there to throw the ball.”

His coach Chris Daugherty said, “It’s easy to say, well, Park’s got some wide receivers and you know, once they get the ball, they make plays, but you got to give them the ball, and that’s his job, and he did a really nice job. You know, he made plays with his feet, I thought in both the two games leading up to Friday against Linsly, and then made some plays with his feet Friday against Linsly.”

Next up for the Heller and the Patriots they host 3-0 Oak Glen this Friday.