WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park held off a late rally from Brooke to beat the Bruins 7-6, to sweep the season series.

Faith Randolph finished the day 4-4 at the plate for Park with a two runs batted in. Hannah Seivertson, Delaney Randolph and Lauren Nolte each had one rbi for Park. With the win the Patriots improve to 14-7.

For the Bruins Bone, Wood, Whitehead and Moore each had an rbi.