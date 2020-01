WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park beat Morgantown for the second time this season with a 47-39 victory, Wednesday night.

Shanley Woods led the Patriots with 26 points as Park improves to 12-1 on the season.

Morgantown led 5-0 before the Patriots closed the first quarter on a 17-0 run.

Park led 27-18 at the half and 41-32 after the third quarter.