WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Park bounced back from their close loss to top ranked University with an 88-63 win over Parkersburg, Thursday night.

Alex Vargo with another strong outing leading the Patriots again with 34 points and nine rebounds.

Park led 27-15 after the first quarter and then opened the second on a 12-0 run for a 50-32 lead at the break.

Travis Zimmerman added 14 and DJ Saunders had 12.