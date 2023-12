WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 65-52 win at Brooke.

Aiden Davis once again led the way with 28 points while Amare Johnson added 13 points and Mykel Davis had 12.

Leyton Toepfer led the Bruins with 17 points. Brooke now 2-2 will host Steubenville Thursday.

Park travels to Bridgeport, W.Va. on Saturday.