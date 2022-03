BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots are headed to the state tournament thanks to their 50-45 win over Bridgeport in the AAAA region one co-final.

Brett Phillips led the way for the Park with 21 points and Aiden Davis added 17.

The Patriots are the number six seed and will face the number three seed Parkersburg South next Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston.