Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Park Patriots are your 2019 Class AAA cheer champions!
This makes it a repeat for the Patriots after winning the championship in 2018.
With this year’s championship, the Patriots have won the title 5 out of 6 years.
The Brooke Bruins placed 4th in this year’s competition.
- Wheeling Park is your 2019 state cheer champions
- Community mourns loss of beloved teacher at Beaver Local Schools
- Man accused of slapping WSAV reporter on backside arrested
- Pa. man apologizes for video showing him licking food, putting it back on shelf
- Neo-Nazi running for congress, both sides condemn