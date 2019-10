WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Park leads class AAA after day one of the West Virginia State Golf Tournament at Oglebay’s Jones course.

The Patriots shot a team total 245, two shots better than both Capital and Huntington who are tied for second with a 247 total.

Brooke’s Ryan Bilby leads the AAA medalist standings with a 74 first round score. Ethan Hardy of Washington is two strokes back with a 76 and Park’s Noah Seivertson is three shots back with a first round 77.

Round two is Wednesday.