MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park made it 13 straight wins over their rivals from John Marshall with a 31-7 win Friday night.

Aiden Davis threw for 270 yards and a pair of scores and Amare Johnson added 130 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Park will head into the playoffs as the 11 seed and will head to Jefferson in the opening round of the playoffs.