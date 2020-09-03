High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Wheeling Park Opens Season Friday

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the top match ups for week two of the high school football season has Wheeling Park hosting St.Clairsville in the Patriots opener, at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Red Devils opened their season last week in one of the strangest games of the weekend, as it featured a four hour plus weather delay and didn’t end until almost 1:30 a.m. in the morning. The Red Devils won 31-19 over Oak Hill. For Wheeling Park this is a year where coach Chris Daugherty says his team is looking for new leaders , but he feels they are starting to emerge.

” They’ve got to figure out whose going to lead, who they’re going to listen to,” said Daugherty. “What voice is going to have that heartbeat of the team and I think that’s starting to form in some of our guys, they’re starting to take that leadership role. You know we’ve had that in Alex for two years and so it’s gone now. So we’ve got to find guys who are going to step up and do that, but they are doing a good job of that right now.”

The Red Devils won last years match up 36-33 in St.Clairsville. The Patriots are just 1-4 all-time against St.Clairsville.

