WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots opened their season with a strong performance in their 42-14 win over St.Clairsville, earning our Ohio Valley Mall team of the week honor.

The Patriots raced out to a 28-0 lead before the Red Devils got on the board in the second quarter. Erick Brothers second his rushing touchdown of the half to give Park a 35-7 lead at the half.

In the second half the Park defense continued to make plays and Brothers scored again on a pick six. For the game, the Park defense had three interceptions. Now 1-0 the Patriots will host Brashear this Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.