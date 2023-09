MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park snapped their two-game losing streak with a 26-16 road win at top ranked Morgantown.

Amare Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground while Aiden Davis hooked up with Mykel Davis twice for Park’s two other scores.

The Patriots improve to 3-2 as they head into their bye week. The Mohigans fall to 4-1.