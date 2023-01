MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park picked up the sweep of their regular season series with Morgantown Tuesday night with a 59-48 win over the Mohigans.

Lala Woods led the Patriots with 16 points including four-threes, Alexis Bordas added 15, Sophie Abraham had 11 and Seneca Heller 10.

The Patriots are now 15-1 and host John Marshall Thursday.