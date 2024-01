WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In the latest OVAC 5A rankings Parkersburg South was third and Wheeling Park was fourth.

Thursday night the Lady Patriots proved sometimes rankings don’t tell the real story.

Park cruised to a 50-point win over South 85-35.

Alexis Bordas led Park with 24 points, Natalie Daugherty had 18, Lala Woods scored 17 and Jillian Huffman had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Now 10-2 they visit Buckhannon-Upshur Saturday.