WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fresh off their team title at the Barnesville Invite, Wheeling Park hosted their home opener.

Martins Ferry paid a visit to the Palace on the Hill with Park cruising to a 63-15 win over Purple Riders.

Park travels to the Beast of the East this weekend at the University of Delaware, before returning home to host the Park Duals at WesBanco Arena.