Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Patriots trailed University Saturday 2-0 in the semifinals but rallied to win 12-7. Head Coach Steve Myers is quite familiar with the Mohigans. This season, Park took the season opener against them 9-4.

“Whenever we play, it’s a really good game. We’ll just try to stay fundamental – pitchers limit the walks, limit our errors, and a key for us is trying to hits with guys in scoring position,” Myers said.

The Patriots still have a few games to play this week leading up to the championship starting with John Marshall on the road Monday.