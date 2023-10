WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the second straight week Wheeling Park hit 60 point mark with a 64-14 win over Parkersburg South.

Aiden Davis threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns, Mykel Davis had 132 yards receiving and a pair of scores. On the ground Amare Johnson ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Now 6-2 Park will visit John Marshall to close the regular season.