Wheeling Park Rallies To Win, Again

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the second consecutive game Wheeling Park rallied from a double digit fourth quarter deficit to win. This time the Patriots defeated Morgantown 34-28.

Trailing 28-13 with 8:57 remaining in the game, Rasheed Jackson returned a kick 97 yards to cut the lead to 28-19. On their next possession, Alex Dunlevy hit Nate Hairston for a 61 yard score to cut the lead to 28-26.

With the Mohigans trying to ice the game, Nate Shelek would recover a fumble at Morgantown’s 44 with 1:55 to go. Dunlevy would hit a touch pass to Steve Mitchell with :33 remaining in the game to give Park the lead. With the two point conversion pass from Dunlevy to Jackson Park had a six point lead 34-28.

The Mohigans would move the ball deep into Park territory but Dunlevy would break up a pass in the end zone as time expired to give Park the win 34-28.

With the win the Patriots are now 5-1. Dunlevy finished the game 24-32 and a school record 370 yards and three touchdown passes. Mitchell had seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The game actually started an hour late due to traffic issues for the Patriots.