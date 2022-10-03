WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – . The West Virginia state high school golf tournament opens Tuesday morning at Oglebay’s Jones course. Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park will both have a shot at team state championships.

Wheeling Park’s team is hungry for a title after coming in third last year. Head Coach Don Headley says he’s confident in this group. He says they’ve been working all season for this moment.

They just won the OVAC tournament last week but fell to Linsly on Wednesday in the OVAC Champion’s match.

Coach Headley says the loss hurt but the great competition helped prepare them for states.

Park’s Gavin Goodrich finished fourth overall last year in AAA.

Wheeling Central was the class A runner-up while Justin Doerr was the medalist runner-up.