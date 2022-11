WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys soccer team is playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Park will face top seeded Greenbrier East Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Beckley.

The Patriots have been dominant in the post season defeating John Marshall 15-0, and defending state champion Morgantown 3-2 in the sectional and University 6-0 in the regional final.