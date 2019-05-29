Wheeling Park Returns To State Tournament

The Wheeling Park Patriots are headed to the state baseball tournament for the fifth time in six years.

The Park will face top seeded St. Albans in the semifinals, Friday at 5:00 p.m.at Power Park.

The Red Dragons are 32-4 on the season, they won the AAA state title in 2017.

Park coach Steve Myers says his team needs to “ stay in front pitching, and we’ve leaned on defense all year and I think that’s kind of our foundation is our defense up the middle our shortstop and second baseman are very heady baseball players they’ve played a lot of baseball, and they have some experience they’ve been there before. So lean on our defense, take advantage of some hitting situations and hit with men on base.“

Park comes in with a 20-9 record and riding a lot of momentum following their come from behind, 6-5 win over Morgantown in the regional final.