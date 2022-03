CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Ryan Young and his Lady Patriots rolled into the state semifinals with a lopsided win over a short handed Jefferson team Thursday in the four-A quarterfinals, 70-19.

Park led 46-6 at the half, out scoring Jefferson 21-0 in the second quarter.



Alexis Bordas led Park with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Lala Woods had 14 and Natalie Daugherty 13.

Park will now face Morgantown for a fifth time this time in the state semifinals Friday at 9 p.m. in Charleston.