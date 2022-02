ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Leading by just three after the first quarter, Wheeling Park opened the second a 12-0 run and never looked back. The Patriots went onto a 67-43 win over St.Clairsville.

Aiden Davis led Park with 17 points and Brett Phillips added 16, all in the first half.

The Red Devils Ryan McCort scored 14 points and went over one-thousand for his career.

Park has now won five in a row and the Devils have dropped four straight.