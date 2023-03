WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Wheeling Park scored four times to beat the Brooke Bruins 4-3.

A bases loaded single from Makiyah Strothers brought home Lauren Nolte with the winning run.

The Bruins had scored three times in the top of the first to take the lead. Baylei Jones had a two-run single for the Bruins.

Park improves to 2-2 , while Brooke falls to 1-3.