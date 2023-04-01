WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots hosted the Vincent Warren Local Warriors in a double header on Saturday.  

The Patriots took down the Warriors in game one 9-1.

In game two Faith Rudolph smashed a home run up the middle and brought a run in.

That gave the Patriots a 3-2 lead.

Wheeling Park did not let up and continued to bring in runner.

Due to the extremely high winds, the game was called in the bottom of the 3rd with a 7-2 score.  

That improves Park’s record to 5-3. 

Next up Park will play John Marshall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. 