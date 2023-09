PITTSBURGH.Pa. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-0 on the season with another lopsided win, this time 49-7 over Brashear.

The Patriots led 49-0 at the half, in the opening half junior quarterback Aiden Davis was 7-7 through the for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2-0, Park will host Cleveland Shaw next Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium.