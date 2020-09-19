Wheeling Park Takes Down Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-1 with their 42-21 win over Huntington, Friday night.

Shaheed Jackson scored three times on passes from Beau Heller, to help lead the Patriots to the victory in their first meeting with the Highlanders since the 2013 state semifinals.

Stevie Mitchell got the Patriots on the board late in first quarter for a 7-0 lead after lead. In the second Jackson would score on six yard touch pass for a 14-0 Park advantage. Just over two minutes later he would take a screen pass and go 38 yards to put Park up 21-0. Then just before the half he and Heller would hook up again this time on a 14 yard pass with :25 remaining in the first half.

In the second half Park would get a 79-yard kick return for a touchdown from Torrance Walker and a five yard run for a score from Mitchell.

Park returns home to host Steubenville next week.