High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Wheeling Park Takes Down Huntington

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 2-1 with their 42-21 win over Huntington, Friday night.

Shaheed Jackson scored three times on passes from Beau Heller, to help lead the Patriots to the victory in their first meeting with the Highlanders since the 2013 state semifinals.

Stevie Mitchell got the Patriots on the board late in first quarter for a 7-0 lead after lead. In the second Jackson would score on six yard touch pass for a 14-0 Park advantage. Just over two minutes later he would take a screen pass and go 38 yards to put Park up 21-0. Then just before the half he and Heller would hook up again this time on a 14 yard pass with :25 remaining in the first half.

In the second half Park would get a 79-yard kick return for a touchdown from Torrance Walker and a five yard run for a score from Mitchell.

Park returns home to host Steubenville next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter