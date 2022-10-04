WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Following day one action in the 2022 West Virginia state high school golf tournament Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central lead their divisions.

The Patriots own an eight stroke lead over Hurricane 239 to 247 in class AAA. Park’s Gavin Goodrich leads the medalist standings with a 76 one shot better than his teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell-Midland’s Jack Michael.

In class A Wheeling Central is your team leader with a 255 to St.Marys 259.

The Maroon Knights Justin Doerr is tied with four others for second in the medalist standings one shot back of Parkersburg Catholics Blake Lewis who shot 82.

Round two tees off at 8:30 a.m. at Oglebay’s Jones course at the Speidel Golf Club.