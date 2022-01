WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park widen their lead Friday at the 68th Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament now enjoying a 33.5 lead over second place University.

The Patriots have 173 total points to the Hawks 139.5. Park will have 13 of their wrestlers place on Saturday. Semifinals begin at 11 a.m. and the finals are at 4 p.m. You can watch the finals live on WTRF.com