Wheeling Park took game one of the AAA Region One Softball Championship with a 5-1 win over Morgnatown, Tuesday at Ben’s Field.

Ashley Linder had a two-run double and Kieran Johnson added a solo homerun to help power the Patriots offense.

Linder went the distance in the circle for the Park. Game two of the series is Wednesday in Morgantown, a Park win would send them to the state tournament.